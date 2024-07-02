Azerbaijan, Bulgaria hail SGC significance for Europe’s energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) Rovshan Najaf held a meeting with Bulgarian Energy Minister Vladimir Malinov.

The parties hailed the growing energy cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria, underscoring the significance of the Southern Gas Corridor in ensuring energy security for Europe, with a particular focus on Bulgaria, SOCAR told News.Az.They also exchanged views on the current status of energy cooperation, the prospects for Azerbaijan’s gas exports to Bulgaria, as well as other issues of common interest.The Southern Gas Corridor is one of the largest projects to diversify European energy sources. Through this project, SOCAR is contributing to Europe’s growing gas demand with Azerbaijani gas via alternative pipelines.The $40 billion mega-project connects the Caspian region with south-eastern Europe and promotes the economic development of both Azerbaijan and the transit countries.

News.Az