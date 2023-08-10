Azerbaijan Defense Minister expressed condolences to the Turkish side

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letter of condolences to the Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Yashar Guler, News.az reports citing the Ministry.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the glorious Turkish army servicemen becoming Shehids and getting wounded in the area where the Armed Forces of fraternal Türkiye conduct the Claw-Lock counter-terrorism operations to neutralize the terrorist danger in the region and protect civilians from terrorist attacks and threats.

Your grief is our grief too.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the servicemen, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace".

News.Az