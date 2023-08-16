Azerbaijan detained member of intelligence-sabotage group of Armenia in Kalbajar, others were forced to retreat

On August 16 at around 11:15, an intelligence-sabotage group of Armenian Armed forces attempted to infiltrate the territory of Azerbaijan by using the gaps between the combat positions located in the direction of the Istisu settlement of Kalbajar region of Azerbaijan Army to carry out terrorist-sabotage operations, Defense Ministry told News.az

According to the information, as a result of the vigilance of Azerbaijan Army units, the provocation of the Armenian military was prevented with the support of fire equipment. As a result, Azerbaijani military personnel detained a member of the sabotage group in an injured state.

Other units of the intelligence-sabotage group were forced to retreat.

Information about the detained member of the group is currently being clarified. Additional information will be provided to the public.

News.Az