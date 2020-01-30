Azerbaijan discloses number of international observers for early parliamentary elections
- 30 Jan 2020 17:34
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 145286
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijan-discloses-number-of-international-observers-for-early-parliamentary-elections Copied
So far, 694 international observers have been accredited in the early parliamentary elections to be held in Azerbaijan on February 9, Chairman of the Azerbaijani Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov said.
Panahov made the remark at the CEC meeting in Baku, Trend reports on Jan. 30.
The chairman added that the number of local observers reached 61,813 while 33,010 of them were nominated from political parties.
News.Az