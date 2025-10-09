Azerbaijan discovers 29 mass graves in liberated territories, president says

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan has discovered 29 mass graves in its territories liberated from occupation, President Ilham Aliyev has announced.

“Following the liberation of our territories, 29 mass graves were discovered in these areas. Forensic examinations of the remains found there confirm that the victims were subjected to horrific torture,” the president said in his address to the international conference on “Uniting Efforts and Enhancing Cooperation for Addressing the Issue of Missing Persons,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“This is a deeply distressing reality. The mass killing of people under torture, their inhumane burial, and attempts to conceal the traces of these crimes constitute a grave violation of international legal norms,” the Azerbaijani leader added.

