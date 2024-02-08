Azerbaijan discovers mass grave in liberated Khojaly (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

A mass grave has been discovered in the liberated Khojaly district of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

The remains of at least 8 persons, found as a result of excavations in the vicinity of the Asgaran Fortress, are assumed to belong to the victims of the Khojaly massacre.

Representatives of relevant institutions have inspected the mass grave site with the participation of local and foreign journalists.

News.Az