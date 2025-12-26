Azerbaijan expands diplomacy with 41 countries in 2025

+ ↺ − 16 px

In 2025, Azerbaijan signed agreements with 41 countries across multiple sectors, expanding its diplomatic reach.

Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov made the announcement at a year-end press conference reviewing the country’s achievements on Friday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Bayramov said Azerbaijan had opened new embassies and diplomatic missions in several countries.

He added that relations with China and Vietnam had reached a qualitatively new level, while ties with traditional partners, including Pakistan, remained strong. The country also strengthened its political and diplomatic engagement in the Middle East.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan maintained a principled and balanced stance on the Israel-Palestine conflict and highlighted positive developments in Azerbaijan-U.S. relations, following the resumption of mutual dialogue.

