Azerbaijan expands export talks with Japan

The talks focused on improving Azerbaijani products’ access to the Japanese market, building direct links between entrepreneurs, and addressing technical and legal export procedures, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Japanese representatives said Shinseikai unites more than 5,000 members from key sectors including textiles, agriculture, industry, and logistics. They expressed strong interest in Azerbaijan’s export potential and willingness to support promotion of Azerbaijani products in Japan.

During the meeting, Azexport presented its digital platform, including support tools for exporters and integration with global e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Alibaba. The portal’s digital showroom attracted particular interest as a tool allowing buyers to review products remotely.

The sides also discussed certification standards, technical requirements, and logistics challenges. Both parties agreed to take steps toward building B2B connections and expanding the presence of Azerbaijani products in Japanese retail networks.