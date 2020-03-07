Azerbaijan extends term of classes suspension at schools

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan continues measures to prevent the threat of coronavirus (COVID-19), Report informs, citing the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

According to the decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, it was decided to suspend classes, primarily, in kindergartens, schools, and universities, from March 10, 2020, until March 20 (classes will resume on March 27). The decision comes amid efforts to prevent infectious diseases and intensify disinfecting and other preventive works in all educational institutions. Besides, all events were also postponed to later dates.

News.Az

