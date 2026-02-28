Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Israel

The ministry also urged Azerbaijani citizens currently in Israel to closely monitor the security situation, follow local authorities' instructions, and steer clear of crowded areas, News.Az reports.
Due to the escalating situation in Iran, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Israel.
“In case of emergency, citizens are requested to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel as follows:
+972 54 539 77 88
telaviv@mission.mfa.gov.az ,” the ministry added.