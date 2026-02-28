Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry warns against travel to Israel
Due to the escalating situation in Iran, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has urged its citizens to avoid traveling to Israel.

“In case of emergency, citizens are requested to contact the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Israel as follows:

+972 54 539 77 88

telaviv@mission.mfa.gov.az ,” the ministry added.


By Ulviyya Salmanli

