Azerbaijan House opens in Virginia

+ ↺ − 16 px

The opening ceremony of Azerbaijan House took place in Alexandria, Virginia, the United States, marking a significant event for the Azerbaijani diaspora and local communities.

The ceremony was attended by Azerbaijani diaspora members, Azerbaijanis living in nearby cities, representatives of the various communities, was started with the cutting of the red ribbon, the State Committee for Diaspora Affairs told News.Az.Welcoming the guests, Sevda Tahirli, co-founder of the Azerbaijan Association, gave information about efficient operation of the Azerbaijani community, highlighted the opening of the Azerbaijan House as a great gift for the local community in the USA.Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora, assessed the opening of the Azerbaijan House as an important fact that had an impact on the increase of the activity of the community and congratulated our compatriots on the occasion of this remarkable event.First Secretary of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States Togrul Aliyev congratulated our compatriots on the occasion of the establishment of Azerbaijan House and wished success to the Azerbaijani diaspora.The co-founder of the Azerbaijani Association, the head of A-Level Company Ayan Aliyeva spoke about the efficient activity of our compatriots, conveying the truths about our country to social and political circles and the plans for the Azerbaijan House.The importance of further promotion of our native language, history and culture, involvement of youth in diaspora activity was emphasized and hope for giving great contributions to this work in the future was expressed in the speeches of the participants.After the opening ceremony, the meeting with the Azerbaijani community was held in Virginia.The meeting began with the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and the United States and continued with commemorating of the dear memory of martyrs, who died for the territorial integrity of our country.Fuad Muradov spoke about the diaspora policy of Azerbaijan and the work being carried out by the State Committee. Community members noted the strengthening of coordinated activities within the Azerbaijani community in the United States, the acceleration of organizational processes, and the establishment of connections. The event also featured videos about the diaspora’s activity.The meeting was concluded with an exchange of views on topics of diaspora activity, including on information platforms, the goals of the diaspora movement and other issues.

News.Az