Azerbaijan, ICIEC discuss development of renewable energy sector

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov has met with a delegation led by Oussama Abdel Rahman Kaissi, Chief Executive Officer of the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), a member of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

During the meeting, Minister Shahbazov emphasized the successful and productive cooperation between Azerbaijan and IsDB, and praised the bank's support for the projects implemented in the country in various fields, including the energy sector.

The sides exchanged views on the strategic goals arising from “Azerbaijan 2030: National Priorities for Socio-Economic Development,” projects carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, establishment of green energy zone, energy efficiency, measures taken towards the development of the renewable energy sector as well as other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az