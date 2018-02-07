Azerbaijan important strategic partner of Russia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is an important strategic partner of Russia, said Vyacheslav Volodin, chairman of the lower house of the Russian parliament, the Russian media reported.

Volodin made the remarks Feb. 7 during a meeting with Ogtay Asadov, chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The meeting was held as part of the Azerbaijani delegation’s visit dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Russia and Azerbaijan.

“This meeting will give a new impetus to relations between the two countries,” said Volodin. “The Russian-Azerbaijani dialogue is based on the principles of good-neighborliness and mutual respect. Our partnership meets the interests of both states. It is necessary to coordinate joint efforts on international platforms.”

He noted that strengthening of bilateral cooperation is facilitated by communication at the level of heads of state.

“The relations of our presidents are the key to successful development of Russia and Azerbaijan,” he said.

News.Az

