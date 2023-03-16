Azerbaijan inspects combat readiness of military units (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2023, approved by Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the state of combat readiness of units in several military units of the Azerbaijan Army was inspected, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

With regard to the start of the inspection, the Battle Flag was brought to the parade ground. The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids (Martyrs), who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan was honored with observing a minute of silence.

The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan accompanied by the military orchestra was performed.

In military units drill reviews were conducted, material and technical base, weapons and combat equipment of military personnel, as well as individual training of military personnel were inspected.

Based on the final results of the inspection, a ceremony was held to reward units distinguished in combat training.

At the ceremony, the tasks of the Minister of Defense regarding the further improvement of the combat capability of the units, the improvement of the knowledge and skills of the commanding staff, the study of the capabilities of newly adopted weapons, equipment and devices, the conduct of exercises in conditions close to real combat, and the increase of vigilance during the holidays were delivered accordingly.

In the end, exemplary combat training classes were demonstrated, valuable gifts and honorary diplomas were presented to a group of military personnel who excelled in military service.

News.Az