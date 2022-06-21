Azerbaijan is a close friend for us and a time-tested reliable strategic partner: Uzbek President

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan is a close friend for us and a time-tested reliable strategic partner. Our countries are linked by a common religion, spiritual values, similar traditions, language and culture, which we spoke about in great detail in private today" President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev stated during a meeting with the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in an expanded format, News.az reports.

"We in Uzbekistan are always sincerely happy about the impressive successes of Azerbaijan. Your achievements are recognized all over the world today. My brother, esteemed Ilham Heydarovich, continues the work of his great father Heydar Aliyev and has restored historical justice by returning the ancestral lands of the Azerbaijani people. Today, a lot of creative work is being done under your leadership. Your country is once again becoming a blossoming land. We will be happy to contribute to this noble cause, which we also spoke about in private," said Uzbek President.

News.Az