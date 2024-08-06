Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan ink protocol following trilateral meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Following the tripartite meeting in Astana regarding a proposal to link energy networks, representatives from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a protocol, informed the Azerbaijani Ministry of Energy.

The meeting reviewed the progress made thus far in developing the green energy corridor connecting Azerbaijan, Central Asia, and Europe, as well as planned future actions.The ministry pointed out that the draft Strategic Partnership Agreement for the development and transfer of green energy between the three countries was agreed upon, the Terms of Reference for the preparation of the initial feasibility study were approved, and the Italian CESI company was selected to develop it.Besides, the ministry emphasized that an agreement was reached on the creation of a joint venture with the participation of the national energy companies of the parties.To note, the ministers of energy of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of cooperation on the interconnection of the energy systems of the republics within the framework of the Tashkent International Investment Forum on May 1.

News.Az