Azerbaijan marks anniversary of April victories over Armenia

Today marks the anniversary of the April victories of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces over the Armenian army.

On the night of April 1-2, 2016, all the frontier positions of the Azerbaijan army were subjected to heavy fire from the Armenian side, which used large-caliber weapons, mortars, grenade launchers and artillery pieces, APA reports.

A number of Azerbaijan’s residential areas close to the frontline also became targets of Armenian shelling. The enemy used internationally prohibited weapons against the Azerbaijani civilians.

To prevent the enemy’s military activity, the Azerbaijani army took prompt retaliatory action and from 2 to 5 April the army successfully liberated the strategic heights surrounding the Talish village that could possible expose Goranboy district and Naftalan city to Armenian shelling.

In order to ensure the security of Horadiz city, the Azerbaijani army went on and took control of the strategic Lele Tepe height (Fuzuli district), on top of which a vast swath of territory can be controlled.

Furthermore, an Armenian military headquarters was eliminated by the Azerbaijani armed forces with an accurate retaliatory strike, which resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking military officers.

As a result of the successful counter attacks, the Azerbaijani army gained possession of a large number of pieces of military equipment and weapons left from the fleeing Armenian soldiers.

Over the course of the operations that lasted for four days, the Azerbaijani army effectively liberated nearly 2,000 hectares of areas with strategic heights that enabled it to control large territories of the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Armenia officially said that it had lost about 100 servicemen, while other enemy sources put the death toll at 300 to 500.

The Azerbaijani side also suffered a number of casualties.

News.Az



