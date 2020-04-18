Azerbaijan MFA: Moldova supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan
"Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova reiterated its position on non-recognition of so-called “elections” in Nagorno Karabakh region of Azerbaijan," the spoke
"Moldova supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan," she has stated on her Twitter page.
MFA of #Moldova reiterated its position on non-recognition of so-called “elections” in #NagornoKarabakh region of #Azerbaijan. ?? supports sovereignty & territorial integrity of ??.— Leyla Abdullayeva (@LAbdullayevaMFA) April 18, 2020
News.Az