Azerbaijan Naval Forces host meeting with NATO representatives

+ ↺ − 16 px

In line with the Individual Partnership Cooperation Program for 2024 signed between the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry and NATO, Coordination meeting MAREVAL Course was held with the participation of the expert group of NATO's Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE).

The meeting exchanged views on a number of issues of common interest on the course, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

It was noted that the course is focused on teaching NATO standards and Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) methodology in combat training.

It should be noted that about 30 NATO partner countries are expected to attend the course.

News.Az