Azerbaijan officials host Uzbek military delegation at commando unit

The Uzbek delegation, led by Secretary of the Security Council under the President of Uzbekistan Viktor Mahmudov and Defence Minister Lieutenant General Shukhrat Khalmukhamedov, was accompanied by Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and Minister of Defence Industry Vugar Mustafayev, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Defence.

Hasanov and the visiting officials toured the firing range, soldiers’ barracks, weapons room, warehouse and canteen, where they were briefed on the conditions created for the personnel. They also viewed a simulation system presented by the Ministry of Defence Industry and observed a training drill in the military unit’s sports hall.

The delegation later watched mountain commandos carry out exercises on the rappel tower and scout trail, and inspected unmanned aerial vehicles, weapons, vehicles, and other specialised combat equipment produced by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defence Industry and domestic defence companies. They were also shown weapons, ammunition, equipment and combat vehicles in service with the Azerbaijan Army and received detailed information on their technical and tactical specifications.

During the visit, the delegation laid flowers at the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev on the military unit’s grounds and honoured his memory.

According to the ministry, the visit is an important step toward further strengthening bilateral military cooperation, expanding the exchange of experience and deepening ties between the defence authorities of the two countries.