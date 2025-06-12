Azerbaijan, Oman explore educational cooperation prospects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev met with Rahma bint Ibrahim Al Mahrooqi, Minister of Higher Education, Research and Innovation of the Sultanate of Oman.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Second Belt and Road Conference on Science and Technology Exchange held in Chengdu, China, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Science and Education.

The meeting focused on the current state of and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Oman in the fields of science and education.

