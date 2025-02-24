Azerbaijan, Pakistan exchange signed documents

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, and Abdul Sami, Director General of the Frontier Works Organization, exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO), and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited,” News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, and Zahid Mir, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan Refinery Limited, exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL), and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.”

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, and Masood Nabi, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan LNG Limited, exchanged the “Amendment Agreement No. 1 to the Framework Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of LNG Cargoes related to Master (Delivered Ex-Ship) LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement between SOCAR Trading SA and Pakistan LNG Limited.”

Rovshan Najaf, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic, and Syed Muhammad Taha, Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan State Oil Company Limited, exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding between SOCAR Trading SA and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan” and the “Acknowledgment for Term Sale and Purchase Agreement for Petroleum Products between SOCAR Trading SA and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.”

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, exchanged the “Memorandum of Understanding on cooperation between the city of Nakhchivan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the city of Lahore in the Punjab Province of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in the fields of culture, tourism, urban planning, education, science, economy, and other relevant areas of public life.”

Photo: AZERTAC