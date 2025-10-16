Azerbaijan prepares military parade to mark fifth anniversary of 2020 Karabakh victory

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan is gearing up to mark the fifth anniversary of its victory in the 2020 Karabakh war with a military parade in Baku on November 8, following the instructions of President and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev..

Rehearsals are currently underway with the participation of units from the Armed Forces, including the Azerbaijan Army, News.Az reports, citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The exercises involve aviation flights, as well as the movement and positioning of military vehicles, equipment, and ships along designated routes in Baku and nearby areas.

News.Az