Azerbaijan preparing new law on rights of disabled

"The norms and principles of international law are well-known."

"The principles are properly defined in accord with the UN Charter. The territorial integrity and sovereignty of states must be respect,” he said.



The American researcher noted that the principle of people’s right to self-determination should first and foremost be based on respect for territorial integrity of states and on the central government’s consent.



“These are the principles on the basis of which the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict can possibly be resolved,” added James Coyle.



Under the instructions of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs organized on Monday a visit of foreign diplomatic representatives accredited in Azerbaijan, heads of international organizations and media representatives to the district of Tartar, APA reported.



The diplomats and media representatives are already in Tartar. They will view conditions created at a newly built multi-storey residential complex for 1,170 IDP families in Tartar, as well as the newly reconstructed Maraga-150 monument in Shikharkh village, which exposes the territorial claims of Armenia against Azerbaijan.

News.Az

