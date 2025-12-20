Azerbaijan raises investment in Russia in January–September

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the first nine months of this year, Azerbaijan made direct investments totaling $38.92 million in the Russian economy, marking a 42.2 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

During the reporting period, the share of Azerbaijan's investments in the Russian economy within its total foreign investments declined from 2 percent to 1.9 percent, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Over the nine-month period, Russia invested $181.21 million in Azerbaijan's economy. This figure is 85.1 percent higher compared to the same period a year earlier.

In January-September, the share of Russian investments in Azerbaijan's economy within total investments increased from 2.2 percent to 3.8 percent.

