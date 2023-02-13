Azerbaijan reports 12% growth in gas export in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s gas export increased by 12% compared to the same period last year, the country’s minister of energy, Parviz Shahbazov, said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan exported 1 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 0.9 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 0.3 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

He added that TANAP had supplied Türkiye with 0.5 billion cubic meters of gas this year.

News.Az