Azerbaijan sees significant increase in air travel in 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Last year, Azerbaijan welcomed 3,523,100 air travelers from 38 countries, marking a notable rise of 801,000 people (32.1%) and 3 additional countries (8.5%) compared to 2023, according to the State Tourism Agency.

The agency said that Russia led the way with 967,100 passengers, reflecting a 27.7% increase from 2023, News.Az reports, citing local media. Türkiye followed with 864,463 travelers, a 19% year-on-year growth. The United Arab Emirates ranked third with 458,333 passengers, showing a remarkable 43.5% rise.Other countries in the top ten included Georgia (228,700 passengers, +29%), Saudi Arabia (115,600 passengers, +7.5%), India (109,600 passengers, +3.4 times), Kazakhstan (108,900 passengers, +27.9%), Italy (61,800 passengers, +79.5%), Qatar (58,500 passengers, +71.2%), and Uzbekistan (56,500 passengers, -15.6%). Notably, India and Qatar made it to the top ten, while Kuwait (48,900 passengers, +15.6%) and Israel (47,500 passengers, +23.1%) dropped out.In December, air travel to Azerbaijan surged by 22.9%, with 291,200 passengers arriving. Russia saw a significant increase of 18.2%, with 74,909 passengers in the same month.

News.Az