Azerbaijan, Serbia hold political consultations to strengthen strategic partnership

Belgrade hosted another round of political consultations between Azerbaijan and Serbia on Wednesday.

An Azerbaijani delegation was led by Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev, while a Serbian delegation was headed by State Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Damjan Jovic, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az. During the meeting, both parties discussed ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between their countries, focusing on current conditions and future prospects for cooperation in political, economic, energy, and humanitarian fields, including collaboration within international organizations. They also reviewed key strategic energy and transport projects undertaken by Azerbaijan.The upcoming COP29, scheduled to be hosted by Azerbaijan in November 2024, was highlighted as an opportunity to further enhance the existing strategic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia. The importance of inter-parliamentary cooperation was also emphasized, with discussions on the benefits of mutual visits and increased bilateral and multilateral contacts.The Azerbaijani side provided detailed insights into the post-conflict situation in the region, outlining steps taken by Azerbaijan to establish lasting peace, the issue of landmines in liberated territories, and ongoing restoration and construction efforts. Additionally, regional and international issues, along with other topics of mutual interest, were discussed during the consultations.During his visit, Fariz Rzayev met with other Serbian officials and participated in roundtable discussions with researchers and experts.

News.Az