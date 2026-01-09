Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan ships 48 oil wagons to Armenia

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan ships 48 oil wagons to Armenia
Photo: Media.Az

Azerbaijan has sent 48 rail wagons carrying a total of 2,698 tons of oil products to Armenia via the Bilajary-Boyuk Kasik route. The shipment includes 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

The cargo will transit through Georgian territory before reaching its destination in Armenia. Earlier, on December 18, Azerbaijan dispatched 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The shipments follow a decision by President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025 to lift long-standing transit restrictions on goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period.

 


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      