Azerbaijan ships 48 oil wagons to Armenia

Azerbaijan has sent 48 rail wagons carrying a total of 2,698 tons of oil products to Armenia via the Bilajary-Boyuk Kasik route. The shipment includes 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

The cargo will transit through Georgian territory before reaching its destination in Armenia. Earlier, on December 18, Azerbaijan dispatched 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The shipments follow a decision by President Ilham Aliyev in October 2025 to lift long-standing transit restrictions on goods from Azerbaijan to Armenia that had been in place since the occupation period.

