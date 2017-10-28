Azerbaijan successfully conducts evaluation of Naval Forces Boarding Party on NATO standards

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan Naval Forces based on NATO standards conducted in Baku within the framework of NATO Operational Capabilities Concept (OCC) Programme the self-evaluation level 1 (SEL-1) of the Maritime Interdiction Operations Boarding Party declared (MIO BP) into the NATO OCC Pool of Forces, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry said Saturday.

The main goal of the SEL-1 was to evaluate based on standards of the North Atlantic Alliance the interoperability level of the MIO BP and its equipment declared into the OCC Pool of Forces. The conducted evaluation was monitored by the representative of NATO Allied Maritime Command Headquarters in Northwood.



It should be noted that the self-evaluation was very first time evaluated by the national certified evaluators and the conducted evaluation is the beginning of the serialized evaluations of the Maritime Interdiction Operations.

