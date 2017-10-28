Azerbaijan supports territorial integrity of Spain - MFA

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Azerbaijan supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Spanish Kingdom within the internationally recognized borders."

"We stand for a peaceful settlement based on the constitution and laws of the Kingdom of Spain," Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, has said.

"Attempts to unilaterally violate the territorial integrity of the country accompanied by the violation of the country's constitution and law, contrary to the will of the people and the central government, are unacceptable.

"The Republic of Azerbaijan suffers for more than 30 years. At the end of the 1980s, separatism, which Armenians started in the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region of Azerbaijan SSR, was accompanied by a gross violation of the USSR Constitution and laws. In this regard, the ethnic cleansing of the Azerbaijani population of NKAR, the violence against them and the committal of acts of terrorism against Azerbaijani people, was followed by an illegal referendum on the independence of the region with the participation of only the Armenian community of Nagorno-Karabakh. After Armenia and Azerbaijan gained independence following the USSR collapse, Armenia unleashed an open war against Azerbaijan and occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and seven surrounding regions of Azerbaijan and committed ethnic cleansing against the Azerbaijani population in the occupied territories. Armenia continues its policy of aggression and occupation against Azerbaijan," he said.

