Azerbaijan to apply football rules to judo coaches

"Persons who do not have a special certificate of the International Judo Federation (IJF) will not be able to participate in competitions as coaches," the head of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu said at the press conference, a News.Az correspondent reports.

The Federation representative noted that since January 2023, as in football, individuals without a certificate will not be able to instruct athletes outside the tatami: "Not a single specialist in Azerbaijan has such a certificate. We must solve this issue. According to the agreement with the IJF, 46 of our coaches will start training at the International Judo Academy starting from 7 March. All national team coaches will join this process. The program will be completed in August-September."

"I hope that everyone will be able to get a certificate. I am sure that our coaches will positively evaluate this opportunity. We have also invited coaches from leading clubs," he noted.

It should be added that in football, head coaches who do not have a PRO license are not allowed to be present in the technical area during international games.

News.Az