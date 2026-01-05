Azerbaijan to host three international boxing tournaments in 2026

Azerbaijan to host three international boxing tournaments in 2026

Azerbaijan will host three international boxing tournaments in 2026, the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation announced.

All events will take place at the Baku Boxing Center, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The schedule includes:

April 2–8: "Great Silk Road" tournament for senior boxers.

May 2–8: Heydar Aliyev Cup for boxers under 17.

December 4–10: Tournament in memory of Abbas Agalarov.

The tournaments aim to strengthen international competition in Azerbaijan and provide young and senior athletes with a platform to showcase their skills.

