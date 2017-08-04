Azerbaijan to host World Scout Conference and World Scout Youth Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will again play host to important international events of a global scale.

The 13th World Scout Youth Forum will be held in Gabala on August 7-10, and on August 14-18 Baku will host the 41st World Scout Conference to involve representatives of the World Organization of Scout Movement (WOSM) from 157 countries with a total of more than 1500 scouts from around the world, the press service for the association reports. In addition, high-ranking guests from other countries are expected to attend. The events will be held with the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sport of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



In February 2013, Azerbaijan bid for hosting the key events of WOSM - the World Scout Conference and the World Scout Youth Forum, which are held every three years, and as a result of the elections it was declared the winner country.



The participants of the World Scout Youth Forum in Gabala will discuss the topics of youth leadership, active civil stance, the impact of scouting on global changes in the world, as well as the exchange of experience in the implementation of youth programs among all participants of the event.



The World Scout Conference will be held at the Baku Congress Center, as well as the Heydar Aliyev Center. The main topics for discussion will be the further development of scout organizations, the formation of a strategy and activities, as well as the election of the chairman and members of the governing bodies of the organization for the future period.



It should be noted that the 13th World Scout Youth Forum and the 41st World Scout Conference will be the first large-scale event of this kind to be held in the Eurasian Scouting Region, and the second among the countries of the Muslim world. Since 2000, Azerbaijan has been represented in the World Organization of Scout Movement by the Azerbaijan Scout Association.

News.Az



News.Az