Azerbaijan to send humanitarian aid to Rohingya Muslims

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani government will send humanitarian aid to Rohingya Muslims who are suffering from the ongoing violence in Myanmar, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told APA.

The humanitarian aid, which includes daily necessities and food, will be sent under the instruction of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.



The humanitarian aid will be delivered by SilkWay Airlines to Bangladesh, where Rohingya Muslims found temporary shelter.



Violence erupted in Myanmar’s Rakhine state on Aug. 25 when the country’s security forces launched an operation against the Rohingya Muslim community, which resulted in the death of a large number of Muslims. It triggered a fresh influx of Muslims towards neighboring Bangladesh.

News.Az

News.Az