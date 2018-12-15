Azerbaijan to take part in inauguration of new president-elect of Georgia

A delegation led by Chairman of the Azerbaijani parliament Ogtay Asadov will leave for Telavi (Georgia) on Dec. 16 to participate in the inauguration of new President-elect of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili, Trend reports referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani parliament.

The delegation includes head of the working group on inter-parliamentary ties with Georgia Aflatun Amashov, a member of the group, MP Hikmat Mammadov and other officials.

During the inauguration ceremony, Asadov will congratulate Zurabishvili and wish her success in her future activities.

The visit will end Dec. 17.

