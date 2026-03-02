Azerbaijan, Turkiye warn against wider regional escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Turkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a phone call on March 2 to discuss rising military and political tensions in the region.

According to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry, the two sides exchanged views on the growing instability in the Middle East and the increasing security risks, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Both ministers stressed that the expansion of regional escalation to a broader geography is unacceptable. They emphasized that disputes must be resolved through diplomatic means and in line with international law.

The ministers underlined the importance of maintaining regional stability and security, highlighting that protecting civilians and civilian infrastructure must remain a top priority.

They also noted that the strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Turkiye is gaining further importance amid current challenges and reaffirmed their commitment to close coordination.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the call.

