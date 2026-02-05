Azerbaijan, UAE mull expanding cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On February 4, 2026, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, met in Abu Dhabi with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

During the meeting, the political, economic, trade, energy, and humanitarian aspects of the Azerbaijan–UAE comprehensive strategic partnership were discussed, along with cooperation within the framework of regional and international organizations, as well as the current security situation in the region, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The key role of mutual visits by the heads of state of both countries, as well as the agreements reached and documents signed during those visits, in elevating bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive strategic partnership was emphasized.

The implementation of the agreements reached during the first meeting of the Cooperation Committee on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries, held in November last year, was reviewed, and preparations for the second meeting to be held in Baku this year were welcomed.

The importance of continuing mutual support within the framework of regional and international organizations was underscored.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed the counterpart on the peace agenda following the August 8 Washington summit.

The positive dynamics in Azerbaijan–UAE relations were noted with appreciation, and within this context, possible steps to further facilitate travel for citizens of the two countries were discussed, alongside other efforts.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

