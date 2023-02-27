Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss prospects for development of relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov has met with a delegation led by Head of Ukraine-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship group of Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine Volodymyr Kreidenko, News.az reports.

The meeting focused on prospects for the development of bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine, further expansion of cooperation in various areas, as well as regional security issues.

The sides stressed the importance of existing political dialogue between the two countries in the development of relations based on the principles of territorial integrity, sovereignty and inviolability of internationally recognized borders. They hailed the activities of Azerbaijan-Ukraine and Ukraine-Azerbaijan inter-parliamentary friendship groups operating in Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis and Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada in terms of contributing to further enhancement of bilateral relations between the two countries.

Deputy FM Khalafov updated Kreidenko on the steps Azerbaijan had undertaken to implement the peace agenda in the region and to normalize relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Volodymyr Kreidenko expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijani state and people for their position and humanitarian aid provided to Ukraine.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues of mutual interest at the meeting.

News.Az