Azerbaijan vows adequate response to any military provocations against its territorial integrity

An adequate response will continue to be given to any military provocations and threats against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The ministry said it strongly condemns the military provocations of the Armenian side based on revanchism.

“Responsibility for aggravating the situation in the region and creating obstacles to the implementation of the trilateral statement lies directly with the military-political leadership of Armenia. An adequate response will continue to be given to any threats and military provocations directed against the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan within its internationally recognized borders,” the ministry added.

Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry earlier announced that 7 servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army were killed, and 10 were wounded during the military provocations committed by Armenia on the state border on November 16.

News.Az