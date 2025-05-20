Azerbaijani and Kazakh women entrepreneurs sign partnership deal

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijan Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Association (AQSIA) and Kazakhstan’s Association for Business, Society and State Relations signed a cooperation agreement during the 10th Business Forum of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Baku.

The agreement was signed by Sakina Babayeva, Chairwoman of AQSIA, and Ayajan Uteuova, President of the Association for Business, Society and State Relations of Kazakhstan, News.Az reports citing Azertac.

Under the agreement, both associations will jointly organize creative events, share experiences, and collaborate on the development of digital entrepreneurship. Additionally, the memorandum provides for entrepreneurship training programs for women.

