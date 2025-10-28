Azerbaijani and Pakistani parliamentary leaders praise strong bilateral ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Speaker Sahiba Gafarova and Pakistani Senate Chairman Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani have lauded the historical, friendly, and fraternal relations between their countries, highlighting the key role of their leaders in strengthening these ties.

During their meeting in Baku on Tuesday, they emphasized the importance of expanding cooperation between the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan and Pakistan at both bilateral and multilateral levels, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Gafarova and Gilani also underscored the crucial role of the Constitution in strengthening the legal foundations of the state, promoting societal development, ensuring political stability, and protecting citizens’ rights and freedoms. They highlighted the significance of the International Parliamentary Conference being held in Baku to mark the 30th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s Constitution.

Gafarova praised President Ilham Aliyev’s decision to designate 2025 as the “Year of Constitution and Sovereignty” in Azerbaijan, describing it as both politically meaningful and symbolic. She also highlighted the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty following the end of Armenia’s 30-year occupation.

Recalling the 3rd Trilateral Meeting of the Speakers of the Parliaments of Azerbaijan, Pakistan, and Türkiye, held earlier this month in Islamabad, both leaders welcomed its outcomes, noting that the meeting significantly contributed to further strengthening interparliamentary and inter‑state relations.

