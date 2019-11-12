Azerbaijani army starts operational exercises - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The operational exercises at the Azerbaijani army level started Tuesday in accordance with the plan approved by President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The main objective of the exercises to be held in three stages is to improve the training of headquarters and command and control bodies of the troops, as well as the interaction between Army Corps, the Air Force, Naval Forces, Rocket and Artillery Troops, and Special Forces during offensive operations by suppressing provocations of the imaginary enemy, the Defense Ministry reported.

During the operational exercises, the issues of stable, continuous, operational and covert command and control of troops, improvement of the activities of field headquarters command posts, quick sending of orders and tasks at tactical and operational levels through video conferencing and a fiber optic communication line will be worked out.

