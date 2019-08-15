Azerbaijani community of Nagorno-Karabakh expresses protest to Australian government

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan has sent a letter to the Australian officials containing a protest in connection with the visit of "representatives" of the illegal separatist regime established in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh to this country and a meeting there with some Australian officials, Trend reports referring to the community's message.

The letter said that the visit of "representatives" of the illegal regime to Australia directly contradicts the official position of the government of this country.

"The Australian government has stated that it supports the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan and this position is unshakable. We note that as a result of the military aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, ethnic cleansing was carried out in occupied Nagorno-Karabakh and hundreds of thousands of our compatriots were expelled from their homes. Today, the Armenian diaspora is trying to promote the separatist regime in Australia and legitimize the results of the occupation. In this case, we, as the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, consider the positive attitude towards members of the so-called regime by some Australian officials unacceptable," the letter read.

The document was signed by the head of the Azerbaijani community of the Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan Tural Ganjaliev, members of the community board Flora Gasimova, Asif Jahangirov, Elchin Ahmadov, Durdana Agayeva, Khatira Veliyeva, Samira Huseynova, Nigar Movsumlu and others.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

