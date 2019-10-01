Azerbaijani defense minister attends Distinguished Observers Day held during Caucasian Eagle - 2019 drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, the leadership of the ministry, as well as high-ranking guests from Turkey, Pakistan and Georgia participated in the Distinguished Observers Day organized as part of the Caucasian Eagle – 2019 joint exercises held in Baku.

The defense minister was informed about the planned actions and the course of the exercises on the terrain board.

Then, during the stage of combat shooting, the Special Forces fulfilled various tasks on the area by the support of aviation.

After analyzing the progress of the joint exercises, Minister Hasanov highly appreciated the combat readiness of the military personnel participating in the exercises and emphasized the importance of the exercises in terms of ensuring the security of our countries, including strategic regional projects. The minister noted that these exercises are an indicator of the combat capabilities of our armies. Wishing success to the exercises participants in their future activities, he expressed satisfaction with the high-level exercises of the Special Forces of the three countries.

In the end, Minister Hasanov presented gifts to representatives of the participating countries.

News.Az

News.Az