Azerbaijani defense minister meets with CTO of Türkiye’s Baykar

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Zakir Hasanov on Tuesday met with Chief Technology Officer of Türkiye’s Baykar company Selcuk Bayraktar, who is on a visit to Baku, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Hasanov welcomed the guest and expressed his satisfaction to see him in Azerbaijan.

Noting that the military cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye is based on friendly and fraternal relations, the minister said that these relations develop and strengthen over time.

It was emphasized that friendly relations of the countries' leaders play an important role in the development of relations between the states.

S. Bayraktar expressed his gratitude for the warm reception and hospitality, noted that he was pleased with his visit to Azerbaijan and that such meetings are of great importance in terms of expanding mutual cooperation.

The current state and prospects for the development of military-technical cooperation between Azerbaijan and Türkiye were discussed at the meeting.

In the end, Minister Hasanov awarded Bayraktar with the medal "For services in the field of military cooperation".

News.Az