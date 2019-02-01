Azerbaijani defense minister visits several military facilities under construction

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instruction of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, activities are being carried out to enhance combat readiness of military personnel and to improve their social and living conditions.

As part of the visit to the frontline zone, Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov visited several military facilities under construction.

The minister checked the construction progress and instructed responsible officials to ensure a timely and high-quality completion of the construction work.

News.Az

