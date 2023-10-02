Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian disinformation

The information spread by the opposing side that on October 2, at about 14:25, the Azerbaijan Army Units allegedly opened fire on a vehicle transporting food to the positions of the Armenian armed forces stationed in the direction of the Zarkand settlement of Basarkechar region is completely false, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

“We categorically deny the information disseminated by the Armenian defense ministry,” the ministry stated.


