Azerbaijani FM briefs US Assistant Secretary of State about Armenia's provocation

On January 11, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties exchanged views on regional security issues.

Bayramov spoke about the current situation in the region, including steps taken by Azerbaijan to implement the trilateral statements.

The minister informed his interlocutor about Armenia’s continued provocations on the border with Azerbaijan and that an Azerbaijani soldier was killed as a result of today’s provocation by Armenia in the direction of Kalbajar district. He stressed that Armenia’s military-political leadership is fully responsible for the provocations.

In the phone call, the parties also discussed several issues of mutual interest.

