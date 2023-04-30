Azerbaijani FM leaves for visit to US
On April 30, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov left for the United States for a visit at the invitation of the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, News.az reports citing the press service of the Foreign Ministry.
During the visit, it is planned to hold the next round of negotiations on the draft peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.